Defense stocks post all-time highs but some analysts tap the brakes

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.1% ), Raytheon (RTN -0.3% ) and Boeing (BA +0.3% ) all have hit all-time highs in today's trade, as a new round of threats from North Korea is seen boosting defense companies, but some analysts believes the stocks may have climbed too far too fast.

Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, tells CNBC he likes defense stocks for the long term but thinks they look overbought from a technical standpoint in the short term, pointing to LMT and RTN as not yet breaking above their recent sideways trajectory.

Erin Gibbs, portfolio manager at S&P Global, says the industry's valuations are quite high relative to the S&P 500 and expects ~9% growth for this year and next year, which is 20% less than the S&P.

The defense industry's valuation has broken above 12-year highs, Gibbs says, "so your prices are going up, but your earnings are just kind of stable. So you're paying a higher price for slower growth than you would for just the S&P 500."