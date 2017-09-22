AT&T, Time Warner offer no asset sales in first response to Brazil

In their first response to Brazilian antitrust regulators, AT&T (T +0.9%) and Time Warner (TWX +0.1%) aren't offering up asset sales as a concession to getting their $85B merger done, and are encouraging an unconditional approval of the deal.
In a statement received by regulator CADE, the two companies say they will consider behavioral changes rather than divestitures. Naturally, they differ with CADE's conclusion that the deal is a risk to competition.
In their mail to CADE, they also point out that Colombia and Ecuador gave unconditional approval, and Brazil's relationship to the deal is largely comparable. (h/t Bloomberg)
AT&T/Time Warner statement (in Brazilian Portuguese)
Previously: Reuters: AT&T considering divesting Latin America pay TV (Sep. 16 2017)
Previously: Chile latest to approve of AT&T's Time Warner acquisition (Sep. 05 2017)
Now read: AT&T Continues To Deliver »