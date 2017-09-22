AT&T, Time Warner offer no asset sales in first response to Brazil

In their first response to Brazilian antitrust regulators, AT&T (T +0.9% ) and Time Warner (TWX +0.1% ) aren't offering up asset sales as a concession to getting their $85B merger done, and are encouraging an unconditional approval of the deal.

In a statement received by regulator CADE, the two companies say they will consider behavioral changes rather than divestitures. Naturally, they differ with CADE's conclusion that the deal is a risk to competition.

In their mail to CADE, they also point out that Colombia and Ecuador gave unconditional approval, and Brazil's relationship to the deal is largely comparable. (h/t Bloomberg)

AT&T/Time Warner statement (in Brazilian Portuguese)

