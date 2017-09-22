Fed's Kaplan not on board with 'transitory' factors for low inflation

The consensus central bank thinking being pushed by Janet Yellen is that too-low inflation is the result of transitory factors. Speaking at an event in Oklahoma, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says a number of factors are holding inflation down, and several are not "transitory."

"The structural change in our economy is more powerful and the rate of structural change is greater and it is creating some headwinds for inflation and effects wages also."

For now, he's "open-minded" on a December rate hike.