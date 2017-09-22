Revolution Lighting -17% after cutting sales guidance

Revolution Lighting (RVLT -16.8% ) plunges after lowering Q3 and FY 2017 revenue guidance due to the hurricanes in Texas and the southeast U.S. and the slippage of a number of Energy Source division projects in to Q4.

RVLT now sees Q3 revenue of $42M-$44M vs. its prior outlook of $52M-$55M and the $51.7M analyst consensus estimate.

For Q4, RVLT expects revenue of $60M-$65M, a 50% increase over Q3, resulting in full-year revenue of $180M-$185M, below prior guidance of $195M-$205M; the company forecasts full-year EBITDA of ~8% with positive cash flow for the year.