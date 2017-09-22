With trial looming, Facebook settles suit over C shares (updated)

Facebook (FB -0.6% ) has settled a class-action lawsuit over a share reclassification that would affect CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control of the $494B company.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed, but a trial was set to begin today featuring testimony from high fliers on Facebook's board: Zuckerberg, Marc Andreessen, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation chief Susan Desmond-Hellmann, and Erskine Bowles.

Plaintiffs wanted to block the company from issuing reclassified C shares (publicly listed, but with no voting rights) that they argued would let Zuckerberg maintain control even if he lowered his ownership stake to 2%.

Facebook said last year that the plan was created to allow Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan to more easily donate money for philanthropic causes.

Updated: Facebook has canceled the plan to change the ownership structure. "Facebook's board determined that withdrawing the reclassification was in the best interests of Facebook and its shareholders,"a spokesperson tells CNBC.