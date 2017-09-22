Intel cancels Project Alloy headset; HTC announces VR offer for devs

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has cancelled plans to release a Project Alloy mixed reality headset as an open reference design, according to Road to VR.

Intel cites lack of partner interest for cancelling the headset first announced in the middle of last year and expected to release in Q4.

The company tells Road to VR that it “will continue to invest in the development of technologies to power next-generation AR/VR experiences.”

In other headset news, HTC (OTC:HTCKF) announces that it will give Vive developers 100% of the app’s revenue for all of Q4. HTC normally takes a 30% cut.

The promotion starts in October and ends with the calendar year.

Previously: VR gaming needs competition, says runaway leader Sony (Sept. 22)

Previously: Google buys part of HTC's smartphone operations for $1.1B (Sept. 20)