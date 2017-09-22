Filing: Sprint hired Trump-connected lobbyist amid deal talks

With merger discussions apparently heating up between itself and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.1% ), Sprint (S +5.7% ) hired a lobbying firm with close ties to the Trump administration at the beginning of September, according to a filing.

Shares of the two companies have ridden higher today amid new reports that deal talks have made a major breakthrough on the ownership division of a combined company.

T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is up 1% in U.S. trading; Sprint's owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is up 1.2% .

Ballard Partners -- the firm of early Trump supporter Brian Ballard -- was contracted to lobby on "general government policies and regulations." Ballard had opened a Washington outpost of his operation in January.

Sprint had spent $1.2M on Washington lobbying in the first six months of this year, Reuters notes.