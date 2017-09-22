PSEG gets Barclays boost for second upgrade in two days

Public Service Enterprise (PEG -0.1% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $51 price target, raised from $49, at Barclays on the heels of yesterday's upgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Barclays believes PEG could be the industry's largest beneficiary of potential near-term policy initiatives, including Department of Energy-encouraged regional transmission organization reform in the PJM and New England for baseload price formation, the potential for nuclear zero emission credits in New Jersey by year end, and potential tax reform that could benefit PEG due to unregulated subsidiary earnings and low parent leverage.

Barclays estimates success on all fronts could add $0.38-$0.60/share to 2019 earnings, and the firm's new 2019 EPS estimate includes $0.16 for a conservative reflection of the opportunities.