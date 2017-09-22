FDA rejects J&J's marketing application for RA med sirukumab, more safety data needed

In a major, but not entirely unexpected, setback, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to its Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for sirukumab for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The CRL cited the need for additional clinical data to assess the drug's safety.

Last month, an advisory committee voted unanimously backing efficacy, but 11-2 that the safety data were not complete enough to support approval.

J&J was counting on sirukumab to be one if its key growth drivers.

Shares are off a fraction after hours.

