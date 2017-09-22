Stocks finish flat for the day, mixed for the week

Stocks ended almost exactly where they started, with each of the three major market indexes closing within 0.1% of their flatlines; meanwhile, the Russell 2000 (+0.5%) outperformed, settling at a new all-time high.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.4% and the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher, but the Nasdaq lagged with a 0.3% weekly decline.

The telecom services sector (+1.4%) rallied today following a report that Sprint (+6.1%) and T-Mobile US (+1.1%) are nearing a merger deal following months of on-again off-again talks.

Apple (-1%) fell for the third day in a row amid reports of shorter than expected lines for the iPhone 8 launch, but the broader tech sector eked out a 0.1% gain.

The health care sector (+0.1%) lagged for most of the session but jumped after Sen. McCain came out against the Graham-Cassidy bill aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.2% to $50.66/bbl as major oil producers meeting in Vienna, as expected, reached no decision to extend the supply cut agreement.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mixed, with the 10-year yield shedding 2 bps to 2.26% but the two-year yield rising a basis point to 1.44%.