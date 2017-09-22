CSRA announces appeal of Maryland lawsuit result

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) announces the appeal of a complicated case involving the state of Maryland and the company Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), which CSRA agrees to represent legally due to a 2015 agreement.

CSC and the state argued over what party was responsible for the breakdown of the joint Maryland Medicaid Enterprise Restructuring Project.

CSC blamed the state and sought $83M in damages. The state countersued and asked for $30M plus damages.

The Maryland Department of Health ruled in the state’s favor and awarded $521M, which CSR calls “absurd and highly speculative.”

