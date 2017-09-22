FDA rejects Allergan's application for expanded use of antipsychotic med Vraylar

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for an expanded use of antipsychotic medication VRAYLAR (cariprazine), specifically for the treatment of negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia in adults.

A Refusal to File letter means that the application was not considered complete enough to permit a review.

The company says it will seek immediate guidance from the agency to clarify the issues preventing acceptance for review.

VRYLAR is currently approved in the U.S. to treat schizophrenia and manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder.