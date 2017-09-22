Reversing itself, Duke Energy says it will publish coal ash disaster maps

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it will publish federally mandated maps showing what could happen to neighboring properties if a coal ash pit burst, reversing its previous refusal to post the information.

DUK says it is changing course after reviewing how other utilities complied with a two-year-old EPA rule requiring disclosure of the maps.

Two environmental advocacy groups had threatened a lawsuit to force disclosure of the information withheld for more than a dozen DUK sites in Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.