Buckeye Partners Puerto Rico oil terminal still closed after hurricane

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) says its Yabucoa oil terminal in Puerto Rico remains closed in the wake of Hurricane Maria's trail of destruction left across the Caribbean.

BPL has not said if the tanks at the 4.6M-barrel terminal were damaged by the storm, which made landfall near Yabucoa, but a full assessment of the facility is underway.

NuStar Energy's (NYSE:NS) larger terminal on the island of St. Eustatius, with capacity to store up to 13M barrels of oil, also has not reopened after Hurricane Irma affected several tanks.

The closure of Caribbean oil terminals and loading restrictions for large vessels in several Texas ports have constrained flows of crude and refined products across the Atlantic in recent weeks.