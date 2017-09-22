Nielsen sues comScore to block Extended TV launch

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.9% ) is suing comScore (SCOR +0.9% ) to block the launch of Extended TV, comScore's competing service, arguing that it uses Nielsen's proprietary data.

Nielsen wants an injunction based on its contention that comScore would use Nielsen's Portable People Meter data in violation of an existing contract between the two that Nielsen says limits that use.

After Nielsen bought Arbitron in 2013, it contracted to let comScore use PPM data for TV and online audience measurement, but says it forbade using it for "individual, stand-alone" services, which it says applied to Extended TV.

The two are headed to arbitration per their contract, but Nielsen has the right to seek an injunction before the arbitration is resolved.