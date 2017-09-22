AIG still a SIFI, as regulatory panel does not remove label

AIG -1.7% AH after U.S. regulators did not announce any change to existing policy for oversight of "systematically important financial institutions."

The Financial Stability Oversight Council met today to potentially remove the SIFI label, but the panel says it simply “discussed an ongoing annual reevaluation of its designation of a non-bank financial company" - AIG was not identified by name, but the regulators were believed to be debating easing regulations on the company.

AIG has sold many businesses since the financial crisis, including two Asian life insurance operations and one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing businesses, but it remains the largest commercial insurer in the U.S. and Canada.