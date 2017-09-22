Tiffany tarnished by Goldman Sachs downgrade

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) tumbled 2.2% in today;s trade after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $94 price target, trimmed from $106, foreseeing struggles for its higher-end luxury goods segment even as new management works to revive revenue growth.

"Fresh weakness in Tiffany's highest price point categories leaves us concerned that the turnaround timeline is pushed further out" for a broader sales recovery, Goldman's Lindsay Drucker Mann writes, noting weakness in TIF's high-end categories including engagement, wedding and solitaire jewelry amid improved results in lower-priced designer and fashion categories.

Q2 comparable sales growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions fell a respective 1% and 7% "despite easy multi-year comparisons," with an overall 2% comp sales decline, and Drucker Mann sees TIF's valuation capped without a revenue rebound.