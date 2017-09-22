Disney downbeat about Altice carriage talks affecting millions

Disney (DIS -0.3% ) and Altice USA (ATUS +1.3% ), the former Cablevision, have begun knocking heads with the expiration of their carriage contract now imminent with September's end.

The Mouse House is sounding the dark note for the moment, saying the talks are headed for an impasse.

In a statement, Disney says: “Our contract with Altice is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. We remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so. Our company has never had a disruption of service for our family of networks and there is no reason that should change now.”

Meanwhile, the on-screen warnings have apparently begun.

Having taken over Cablevision's business, Altice has millions of subscribers in the Northeast. Disney's channels include ABC, ESPN, various Disney Channel-branded networks and Freeform.

Earlier this week, reports showed ESPN began pushing Altice to expand coverage with two of its college sports channels added.