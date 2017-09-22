Stifel bullish as Pandora gets Sirius about ad-supported radio

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) closed up 0.7% after jumping from negative ground on the news that Sirius XM (SIRI +0.9% ) had closed the entirety of its $480M strategic investment into the music streamer.

That's part of Pandora getting on the right track, says Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert, who notes the new CEO and CFO and three Sirius boardmembers, and that the company now realizes that on-demand radio a la Spotify (Private:MUSIC) may not be its best opportunity.

He has a Buy rating and a $12 price target, implying 46% upside from today's close.

“We think Pandora is in a position to finally capitalize on its potential to truly redefine radio for many tens of millions of listeners and build a multibillion-dollar business in the process,” Egbert writes.