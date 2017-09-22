GM lays off hundreds at Tennessee SUV plant as sales slow

General Motors (GM +0.8% ) is laying off the overnight shift at a Tennessee sport-utility vehicle plant, idling hundreds of workers due to "moderating" sales.

That's troubling if it shows a broader car-market slowdown has extended into popular SUVs.

The plant at Spring Hill, Tenn., makes the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 crossover SUV models. About 1,000 people work the overnight shift, though some will likely shift to other parts of the operation.

“Although crossovers now make up a larger share of the automotive industry, overall volumes are moderating,” GM said in a note to employees. “We believe the best way to react ... is to reduce output.”