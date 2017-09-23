Stocks to Watch Next Week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on September 25; Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Nike (NYSE:NKE), and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on September 26; Jabil (NYSE:JBL) on September 27; BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) on September 28.

Expected IPO pricings: RYB Education (Pending:RYB) on September 27; Nightstar Therapeutics (Pending:NITE), NuCana (Pending:NCNA), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DCPH), and Roku (Private:ROKU) on September 28.

IPO quiet period expirations: Capitol Investment Corp. (Pending:CIC.U) on September 25; I-AM Capital Acquisition (Pending:IAMXU) on September 26; Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) on September 27.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) on September 25; Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) on September 27; MoSys (NYSE:MOS) on September 28.

Notable annual meeting: AT&T (NYSE:T) on September 25; Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on September 26; Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on September 28.

M&A closing: Cabela’s (NYSE:CAB) and Bass Pro Shops’ merger will close on September 25; Pamplona Capital will take Parexel (NASDAQ:PRXL) private on September 29.

Microsoft Ignite Conference: Microsoft kicks off its IT-focused Ignite Conference on Monday in Orlando, Florida. CEO Satya Nadella will provide the keynote speech for a week-long discussion of Microsoft’s vision for cloud computing, machine learning, and enterprise tech.

Barron’s mentions: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has taken its time turning to the cloud but has since accelerated, making the company a buy if shares dip to $48, which is cents lower than Friday’s closing price. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is called a good bet for the “adventurous” willing to bet on a short squeeze. The “rising stars” in AI include Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

