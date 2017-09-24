Maine's Collins puts another nail in coffin of Obamacare repeal

"It’s very difficult for me to imagine a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill," says Senator Susan Collins. This leaves the Republicans with no more available defections if they wish to pass Graham-Cassidy.

GOP leaders are now focusing on turning Kentucky Senator Rand Paul into a supporter. He's not a fan of the bill, but reports say he's open to negotiating. If they can somehow win Paul's support, attention would then turn to Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, who voted against the previous repeal effort.