Merkel to remain atop Germany, but anti-immigrant party gains support

The polls are closed in Germany, and - as expected - Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party is projected to win the largest percentage of votes with 32.5%, likely assuring her a fourth term as the country's chancellor.

The anti-immigrant AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, however, is seeing a surge of support. Exit polls show the AfD with 13.5% of the vote, meaning it will win seats in the Bundestag for the first time ever.

The Social Democrats look to have taken 20% of the vote.