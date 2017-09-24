PowerShares going plain vanilla

via ETF.com

Invesco's (NYSE:IVZ) Powershares has built its business on very much not plain-vanilla ETFs, but the firm is rolling out a suite of five, low-fee, cap-weighted funds on core asset classes:

PowerShares PureBetaSM MSCI USA Portfolio (PBUS), PowerShares PureBetaSM MSCI USA Small Cap Portfolio (PBSM), PowerShares PureBetaSM FTSE Developed ex-North America Portfolio (PBDM), PowerShares PureBetaSM FTSE Emerging Markets Portfolio (PBEE), PowerShares PureBetaSM 0-5 Yr US TIPS Portfolio (PBTP). The fees range from 0.04% to 0.14%.

These funds come alongside the pending purchase of Guggenheim Investments - also not a plain-vanilla provider - so should fill a hole in the business' combined lineups.