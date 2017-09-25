Disney, Altice spar over new contract

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has threatened to pull its programming from Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), which owns Optimum and Suddenlink, by the end of the month if it doesn't receive "hundreds of millions of dollars" in new fees to carry ESPN and ABC.

Disputes between cable companies are common in the age of cord-cutting, but this is thought to be the first time that a carrier has publicly balked at charges sought for America's most popular sports network.

