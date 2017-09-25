German election weighs on euro

Markets are showing signs of volatility after German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term, while her ruling Christian Democrat-led coalition took a hit in weekend elections.

The alliance suffered its worst result since 1949, as the AfD won 13.5% of the vote and became the first far-right party to enter parliament in more than half a century.

Investors cooled from the euro, which fell 0.4% to $1.1906, after having firmed above $1.199 late last week.

