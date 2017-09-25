Lupaka Gold appoints William Ansley as CEO

Lupaka Gold (OTC:LPKGF) appointed Mr. William Ansley as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a Director of the Company.

Most recently, Mr. Wiliam served as a President and Chief Executive Officer of Satori Resources Inc.

Mr. Gordon Ellis will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Mr. Ansley's appointment is an important step in the evolution of Lupaka Gold into a potential gold producer," stated Mr. Ellis, Chairman of the Company. "Will brings a strong set of skills and experience to lead the Company and guide the Invicta Gold Development Project potentially towards a cash-flow generating mine. He has helped successfully build underground mines, managed public companies, and over the years, has built extensive networks in capital markets and in mining."

Effective September 22, 2017, the Company has granted to Mr. Ansley, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan, incentive stock options to purchase of 1,000,000 shares in the capital stock of the Company.

Press Release