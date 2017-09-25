New President and CEO for Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) announced Wally Uihlein, President and Chief Executive Officer, has notified the Acushnet Board of Directors of his plan to retire, effective January 1, 2018.

The Board of Directors appointed David Maher, Acushnet’s current Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Mr. Uihlein as President and CEO, effective upon Mr. Uihlein’s retirement.

Yoon continued, "I also want to congratulate David Maher on his promotion to President and CEO. During his twenty six years with the Company, David has demonstrated both the leadership and strategy skills that will ensure that Acushnet will continue to be one of the leading companies in the worldwide golf industry.”

Press Release