AstraZeneca's Bevespi Aerosphere successful in late-stage COPD study, marketing applications in Japan and China on tap next year

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PINNACLE 4, assessing AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium and formoterol fumarate 14.4/9.6 µg) showed a statistically significant improvement in lung function compared to its components as monotherapy and placebo, all administered twice daily via pressurized metered-dose inhaler, in patients with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The results will support marketing applications in Japan and China in 2018.

Bevespi Aerosphere is approved in the U.S. for the long-term maintenance treatment of COPD-related airflow obstruction. A marketing application in Europe is currently under review with a decision expected in H2 2018.

