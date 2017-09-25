Magellan Health closes $400M 4.40% senior notes due 2024 and refinancing of senior credit facility

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) completes a public offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of its 4.40% senior notes due 2024 issued at a price of 99.809% bearing 4.40% interest. Net proceeds were $394.7M.

Maturing date is September 22, 2024.

Magellan also announced a new senior unsecured credit agreement. The 2017 Credit Agreement will provide a $400M senior unsecured revolving credit facility, and a $350M senior unsecured five year term loan.

Net proceeds were used for working capital, general corporate purposes, and the termination and repayment of its existing credit facilities.