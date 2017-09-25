Genuine Parts to acquire Alliance Automotive Group

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) announces that it worked a merger with European parts distributor Alliance Automotive Group.

The acquisition is valued at a total purchase price of ~$2 billion, an amount that includes the repayment of AAG's outstanding debt upon closing.

London- based AAG has 7,500 employees and is expected to generate gross annual billings of approximately $2.3B. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings in the first year after closing.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

