La Jolla Pharmaceutical intends to submit MAA for LJPC-501 in Q3 2018

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) announces that the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued favorable Scientific Advice regarding the EU regulatory pathway for LJPC-501 (angiotensin II) for the treatment of hypotension in adults with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy.

Based on this advice, La Jolla intends to submit a Marketing Authorization Application in Europe in Q3 2018.

LJPC-501 is formulation of synthetic human angiotensin II. Angiotensin II is a major bioactive component of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review.