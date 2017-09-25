Exelixis up 2% premarket on positive late-stage data on hypertension candidate esaxerenone from partner Daiichi Sankyo

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial, ESAX-HTN, assessing esaxerenone (CS-3150) in patients with essential hypertension conducted by partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF).

The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in blood pressure from baseline to week 12. Daiichi plans to file a marketing application in Japan in Q1 2018. More detailed data from the study will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

The companies entered into a research collaboration in March 2006 to discover, develop and commercialize drugs targeting the mineralcorticoid receptor (MR), a partnership that identified esaxerenone. Under the terms of agreement, Daiichi has exclusive global rights to the compounds and Exelixis is eligible for milestone payments and double-digit royalties. The joint research period ended in November 2007.

Daiichi recently initiated a Phase 3 study, ESAX-DN, assessing esaxerenone in patients with diabetic neuropathy.

Esaxerenone is a non-steroidal selective MR blocker.