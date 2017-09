Deutsche Bank upgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to a Buy rating from Hold.

Analyst Rod Lache points to the upside with GM's mobility business, including a potential spinoff.

Deutsche Bank sets a price target of $51, which include a $41 value on the GM business and an extra $10 for the mobility and AI segments.

Last week, Morgan Stanley pitched the sum-of-the-parts argument on GM.

