Alibaba expands sales in SE Asia, opens IKEA-esque store in China

Lazada Group announces plans to expand its sales of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) products to three more countries in Southeast Asia.

The products from Alibaba’s Taobao marketplace will now sell through Lazada’s platform in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to add to the previous markets of Singapore and Malaysia.

Alibaba invested $1B in Lazada in June, bringing its stake in the company up to 83%.

Alibaba has also opened an IKEA-esque Home Times store in Hangzhou, China.

The over 20K items sold in the store come from the company’s e-commerce platform and allow customers to either purchase in the store or to use the tags to order the product online.

Alibaba plans to open three more Home Times stores before year’s end and 15 new stores in 2018 to get a bigger piece of China’s $130B home furnishing market.

