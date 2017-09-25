Intellipharmaceutics receives CRL from FDA regarding Rexista marketing application

As expected, Intellipharmaceutics (NASDAQ:IPCI) receives a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to its marketing application for opioid pain med Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended-release tablets). An advisory committee voted against approval in July.

The CRL, which means the application is not approvable in its present form, cites the need for more data on Rexista's abuse potential by oral and nasal routes and more information on the abuse-deterrent blue dye in the formulation.

