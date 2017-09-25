FDA clears Prometic's IND to initiate PBI-4050 Phase 2/3 trial in patients with IPF

Prometic Life Sciences (OTCQX:PFSCF) announces that its oral anti-fibrotic lead drug candidate, PBI-4050, has received FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to commence its pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The Phase 2/3 trial is a two-stage adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PBI-4050 when combined with nintedanib (OFEV, Boehringer Ingelheim).

The Phase 2 stage will enroll 375 subjects with IPF. An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board will conduct an interim 26-week analysis, and based on the safety and efficacy results, will recommend whether the study should continue into Phase 3 stage. This Phase 3 stage would randomize an additional up to 450 subjects to receive nintedanib plus either placebo or the chosen PBI-4050 dose.

Prometic plans to supplement the IND with a protocol for a study of PBI-4050 monotherapy in IPF patients in October.

PBI-4050 is an orally active lead drug candidate with excellent safety and efficacy profiles confirmed in several in vivo experiments targeting fibrosis.