Futures flat ahead of Fedspeak week

U.S. stock index futures are holding steady as markets look ahead to appearances from a string of Fed policymakers.

Janet Yellen will kick off the festivities tomorrow in Cleveland, Ohio, beginning a week full of speeches from central bank officials.

Oil is up 0.8% at $51.04/bbl, gold is flat at $1298/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.23%.

