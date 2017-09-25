Intercept reports that Ocaliva-related deaths in certain PBC patients due to failure to follow recommended dosing regimen; shares ahead 5% premarket

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is up 5% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that its analysis of the deaths in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients with moderate-to-severe hepatic impairment treated with Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) showed that they were dosed incorrectly.

Per FDA-approved labeling, patients with Child Pugh B or C cirrhosis should be started with 5 mg of Ocaliva once weekly with the possibility to gradually increase the dose to a maximum of 10 mg twice weekly. In the patients in question, physicians started them at 5 mg daily, seven times higher than the regimen specified in the package insert.

As a result, the company issued a "Dear Healthcare Provider" letter on September 12 followed the FDA's drug safety communication on September 21. The company says it is working with the FDA on revised labeling aimed at more clearly indicating the recommended dosing regimen for all patients.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the situation.

