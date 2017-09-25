Sonus, Genband update combination progress

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) and Genband update the progress on the proposed combination.

Sonus will hold a special stockholder meeting on October 26 to vote on the combination. If approved, the transaction will close in Q4.

The C-suite of the combined company will include CEO Raymond Dolan, CFO Daryl Raiford, and CTO Kevin Riley.

The companies had agreed to a 50-50 merger in May with the combined company having an enterprise value around $745M.

Sonus shares are down 0.27% premarket.

