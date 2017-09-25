BTIG sees long-term upside for Del Taco

BTIG lifts estimates on Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) after factoring in the extra sales that the national launch of its Queso Blanc could stoke.

The investment firm's price target of $19 on the restaurant stock reps only 8% upside, but analyst Peter Saleh sees long-term potential from the queso introduction.

'We expect this new offering will continue a recent trend of successful product offerings/introductions and support continued mid-single digit same-store sales growth into 2018. We believe that the concept’s momentum, highlighted by four consecutive years of mid-single digit comp growth, will lead to an acceleration in new unit development in coming years," he writes.

Shares of Del Taco are up 28% over the last 52 weeks.