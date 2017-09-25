LabCorp objects to proposed PAMA 2018 medicare payment rates for clinical laboratory tests; calls for delay in implementation

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) responds to the proposed 2018 Medicare reimbursement rates for clinical laboratory tests under the Clinical Lab Fee Schedule pursuant to the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA).

David P. King, Chairman and CEO of LabCorp, says, “The new PAMA rates published by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) do not reflect the intent of Congress (MUTF:CACOX) when it directed CMS to implement market-based Medicare rates for lab testing. We join with the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) and others in our industry in calling on Congress to take swift action to prevent the harm that will occur if these rates take effect. The process CMS followed to determine these rates was fatally flawed and failed to account for significant segments of the lab market by excluding 99% of all U.S. labs from reporting data and limiting data collection to 1% of laboratories, dominated by independent labs.”

Shares are down 1% premarket on light volume.