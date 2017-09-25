Golden Ocean Group sells six Ultramax vessels

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) announces the sale of six Ultramax vessels for $142.5M to an unrelated third party.

The company says the proceeds from the sale will be slightly in excess of $100M after factoring in the repayment of $39.2M in associayed debt.

The vessels are expected to be delivered to their new owner in Q4.

"The sale of these vessels strengthens our commercial focus on Capesize and Panamax vessels, where we have critical mass and that we believe will provide the greatest leverage to a recovery in the dry bulk shipping market," says Golden Ocean Management CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal.

GOGL -0.12% premarket to $8.70.

Source: Press Release