Reuters: Toshiba chip unit deal delayed by Apple

Reuters sources report that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) has told its lenders that the chip unit deal isn’t signed yet because Apple hasn’t agreed on key terms.

The winning chip bidder was a consortium containing Bain and Apple.

Toshiba needs to finalize the sale as quickly as possible to leave enough time for antitrust approvals before full-year earnings report in March, which could trigger a Tokyo delisting without the sale.

Toshiba told lenders about Apple to explain the delay and to request a roll over for $6.1B in credit lines expiring at the end of this month.

