NewLink teams up with AstraZeneca to evaluate indoximod/durvalumab combo in pancreatic cancer; shares ahead 8% premarket

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) is up 8% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of a clinical collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to evaluate the combination of indoximod and AZN's anti- PD-L1 monoclonal antibody Imfinzi (durvalumab), in conjunction with standard-of-care chemo, in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The companies plan to launch a Phase 2 study comparing the combination to gemcitabine/ABRAXANE alone. A smaller arm will assess the combination of durvalumab with gemcitabine/ABRAXANE. The study will be funded equally.

Indoximod is an orally available small molecule that inhibits an enzyme called indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO), a central regulator of local and systemic immunosuppression that allows tumors to avoid the body's immune response.