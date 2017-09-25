BP begins fracking at Oman's Khazzan gas field

BP says it has started production at its $16B project at the Khazzan gas field in Oman that involves the biggest use of U.S.-style fracking technology so far seen in the Middle East.

Fracking has not been widely used in the Middle East because the region has plentiful remaining supplies of conventional oil and gas, but the rock at Khazzan "is old, deep and very hard and the gas moves through it only grudgingly,” according to a source quoted in the Financial Times.

Phase 1 involves 200 wells expected to hit production of 1B cf/day, a 30% increase over Oman’s total output last year, and another 100 wells would be involved in the phase 2, which is due to receive a final investment decision next year; BP sees total recoverable resources across the two phases of 10.5T cf of gas, accounting for 42% of Oman’s total reserves.

Khazzan is the sixth and largest of seven new upstream projects that are due to start for BP this year and are expected to make a significant contribution to the 800K boe/day of production that the company expects to add by 2020, more than offsetting a decline in the base portfolio.