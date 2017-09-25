Amarin and HLS Therapeutics inks deal to commercialize Vascepa in Canada; Amarin up 6% premarket

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) and HLS Therapeutics announces an exclusive agreement between the parties to register, commercialize and distribute Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsules in Canada. An application will be submitted to Canadian regulatory authorities to commercialize the same.

Under the agreement, HLS will be responsible for regulatory and commercialization activities and associated costs. Amarin is responsible for providing assistance towards local filings, supplying finished product, maintaining intellectual property and continuing the development and funding of REDUCE-IT.

Amarin will receive a milestone payment of up to US$65M and double digit royalties on net sales of Vascepa in Canada. The agreement for supply and commercialization is for Canada only and includes all Canadian provinces.