Cypress Semi announces new IoT solution, board member appointment

Cypress Semiconductors (NASDAQ:CY) announces the new Cypress CYW43012 wireless connectivity solution for IoT, which offers ultra-low power Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for extended battery life.

The solution works for wearables and smart home products and uses 28nm process tech to reduce power consumption by up to 80% compared to the current solutions.

CYW43012 is supported in Cypress’ WICED Studio IoT development platform.

In other news, Cypress announces appointing Jeffrey J. Owens to the board of directors and the Compensation Committee.

Owens recently retired from his position as CTO at Delphi Automotive.

Cypress Semiconductor shares are up 4.74% premarket.

Previously: Future Electronics and Cypress Semi announce partnered IoT board (Sept. 19)