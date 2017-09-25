Sinovac's chickenpox vaccine 87.1% effective in late-stage study; shares up 7% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of its Varicella vaccine against chickenpox. The primary objective was to evaluate the vaccine for preventing chickenpox caused by the Varicella-Zoster virus (VZV).

Preliminary data showed an 87.1% immunity rate based on a single dose given to ~6,000 healthy children aged 1 - 12 years old.

The company says it is on track to commercialize the vaccine by the end of 2019.