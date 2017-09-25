Beijing a big wildcard for Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may wait on action out of Beijing before deciding to build a manufacturing plant in the nation, reasons The Wall Street Journal.

Last week, a ripple went through the EV market when a draft proposal in China revealed a plan to allow foreign automobile companies to manufacture in free-trade zones without a local partner.

The potential upside for Tesla is huge if it doesn't have to share intellectual property with a Chinese partner, although the WSJ cautions that the reform isn't a done deal yet. It's also unclear how tariffs and incentives will play into the decisions on the China EV industry.

